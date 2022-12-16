Alice Cooney, Thurles

McDonagh Terrace, Littleton, Thurles

Peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady and St Patrick’s Hospital’s Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband John and infant son Paul, Deeply regretted by her devoted daughter Martina, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 18th Dec., from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady & St. Kevin Church, Littleton at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 19th Dec., at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.