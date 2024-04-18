Alban O’Hara, Cahir and Carrick on Suir

Mountain Road, Cahir and formerly of Seskin Carrick on Suir.

Alban passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, brothers Tommy, Mick, Oliver, Denis, Cyril and John and sisters Mary, Winnie, Muriel and Noreen.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, daughters Aisling and Ailish, grandchildren Keely, Killian, Colm and Kayla, sons in law Martin and Mark, brothers JJ, Brendan, Vincent and Larry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday morning at 10.30 walking to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please