Stacked schedule of county final action across Tipperary this afternoon

It’s a busy day of county finals across the Premier county today.

At 2.30pm in Nenagh, Lorrha and Thurles Sarsfields go to battle again in the premier intermediate hurling final replay.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to De Faoite, A la Carte restaurant, at The Arch Bar, Thurles.

Meanwhile Fethard Town Park hosts three football finals today.

First up at 2pm, Ardfinnan take on Drom-Inch in the Tom Cusack Cup final.

That’s followed at 4pm with the U19B football county final where Kilsheelan-Kilcash meet Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

A busy day at the Fethard facility ends with the intermediate football relegation final between Clonmel Óg and Golden-Kilfeacle at 6pm.

Elsewhere today, the U19A county football final sees Fethard play Galtee Rovers in Boherlahan at 3.30pm.