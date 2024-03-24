Clare victorious over Tipperary

Clare stood between Tipperary and a first league final appearance since 2018 this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s side travelled to O’Moore Park in Portlaoise to take on Clare at 4pm with the winners playing Kilkenny in the final.

The Premier have not contested a league final since 2018 and last lifted a league crown in 2008.

Liam Cahill’s side have experimented plenty in the league, using 38 players in their five group games ahead of today.

But Clare were victorious, defeating the Premier, Clare 1-24, to Tipp 2-13.

Meaning Clare and Kilkenny will face off in the final.