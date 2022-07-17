Carrick on Suir school to benefit from Faugheen 50 today

A rural school near Carrick on Suir will benefit from a motorsport event taking place in the area this afternoon.

Fans attending the Faugheen 50 motorcycle races are being urged to make a donation to Newtown National School.

The school traditionally run the car parks on the approach roads to the circuit for the event.

Maeve Walsh is secretary of the Faugheen 50 club.

“We don’t ask anyone to pay, we just ask, if you could at all possible, leave a donation. Because, obviously, they’re a small local school and they could definitely do with the funds. Our scouts in Carrick will be around selling the programmes, they’ll be at the circuit entrances.”