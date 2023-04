Better known to man as ‘Jacksies’ of Killinaskully fame An Bonnán Buí in Ballinahinch has a price tag of 295,000.

It comes with a three-bedroom living area and separate two-bedroom accommodation which Nenagh based DNG Gilmartin Auctioneers say would be suitable for renting out for additional income.

The interior of An Bonnán Buí wasn’t used in the series which ran from 2004 to 2008 – these shots were filmed in Ryan’s Thatched Pub in the nearby village of Killoscully.