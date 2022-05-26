Wilderness Rovers book place in Tipperary Cup final

The line up for this year’s Tipperary Cup final has been confirmed.

Wilderness Rovers will take on St. Michael’s in this year’s showpiece.

That’s after the Clonmel side beat cross-town rivals Clonmel Celtic 1-0 in last night’s semi-final, thanks to a goal from Sean Brown.





The result continues what has been a great season for Wilderness following their Division One league title.

They will now head to Cooke Park to take on Premier Division leaders St. Michael’s in this year’s final on Friday June 3rd.