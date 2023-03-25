Waiting game for Tipperary senior camogie team following one-point defeat to Kilkenny

There was defeat for the Tipperary senior camogie team in today’s crucial last league group stage game against Kilkenny.

Denis Kelly’s side lost out to the All-Ireland champions on a full-time score of 0-14 to 0-13.

The Premier will need Cork to beat Galway tomorrow to secure a place in this year’s league final.





Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior camogie team have gotten their first win under new manager David Sullivan.

Hosting Wexford in The Ragg, Tipperary ran out 1-15 to 2-08 winners in Division 2B.