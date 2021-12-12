Two Tipperary teams in Munster Ladies Football final action today

Two Tipperary teams are in Munster Ladies Football finals today.

A double header in Mallow gets underway at 12 o’clock with the Munster Junior final.

That sees Tipperary champions Mullinahone take on MKL Gaels.





After that, at 2pm, Tipp senior champions Aherlow will be attempting to stop Mourneabbey from winning their 7th Munster title in a row.

The Cork side have won the past two All-Ireland titles and are managed by former Tipp ladies football manager Shane Ronayne.

Aherlow manager Stuart Moloney knows the quality of their opponents today:

“They are a fantastic outfit, we went down to have a look at them last week against Ballymacarbry and they just play to a standard that we haven’t seen with club teams.

“Their movement of the ball, the transitions, the physicality, everything, they are a very well coached side.

“I suppose it’s unusual in that they have a manager that possibly knows more about our own players in terms of the way they play than we know ourselves in that Shane was managing Tipp for a number of years and would have coached a number of our girls.

“They are the gold standard, not just in Munster but they’re also going for their third All-Ireland on the trot.”

Moloney knows the task that lies ahead but says his players have great belief:

“We’re not just going down there to tog out on the day or anything like that.

“If you’ve 28 or 29 girls who believe in anything and have a singular purpose anything is possible.

“e just have to play to our own standards and raise the performance level another level or two from where we were in Killarney and if we do that we will be there or thereabouts.”