Two Tipperary athletes looking for National success today

Two Tipperary athletes will be looking for success at the National Senior Track & Field Championships in Santry today.

Katie Bergin of Moyne AC is in the heats for the Women’s 200m event, with her heat scheduled for 1pm.

Bergin will be hoping to qualify for the final at 3pm this afternoon.





Later on then, Sharlene Mawdsley will be in the heats for the Women’s 400m and has been on good form so far this season.

She’s ran her career best 51.36 seconds earlier this year and enters a field with Olympians such as Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Cliodhna Manning.

The Newport AC sprinter enters her heat at approximately 4.45pm looking to earn a place in Sunday’s final.