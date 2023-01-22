Two Tipp teams in FAI Junior Cup last 32 action today

Two Tipperary teams are in FAI junior Cup last 32 action this afternoon.

St. Michael’s make the trip to Dublin to play Howth Celtic at 2pm.

At the same time, Peake Villa host Killarney Celtic at the Tower Grounds in their 5th round tie.





Local soccer analyst Muiris Walsh fancies the Thurles side to come through that one:

“I think that Peake won’t have it all their own way but I think there’s something different about Peake Villa this season.

“I’ve said for a number of years that they’re the best footballing side in Tipperary its just that they lacked a little bit of physique or a little bit of muscle or a little bit of knowhow but I can tell you from speaking to Ted O’Connor and Derek Loughnane, there’s something different about them.

“I would say Peake will win this game 1, maybe 2 nil.”