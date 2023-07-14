Two changes to the Tipperary team ahead of relegation semi-final

Two changes have been made to the Tipperary senior ladies football team ahead of tomorrow’s relegation playoff semi-final.

Peter Creedon’s side play Waterford in Piltown with throw-in set for 2pm.

The Premier have made two changes to the team that lost to Cork, with Nora Martin and Emma O’Sullivan coming in for Sarah English and Katelyn Downey.





A win tomorrow would secure senior status for 2024 whilst the loser would have to play Cavan or Laois in a relegation final.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Kelly, L Spillane, E Cronin; L Dillon, M Curley (capt.), C O’Dwyer; L Morrissey, Niamh Martin; C English, E Morrissey, Nora Martin; A McGuigan, E O’Sullivan, A Moloney.

Waterford: E O’Brien; C Murray, L Mulcahy, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, Karen McGrath (capt.); Á O’Neill, B McMaugh; K Hogan, A Fitzgerald, A Waring; K Murray, Kate McGrath, L McGregor.