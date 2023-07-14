Two changes to the Tipperary team ahead of relegation semi-final

Paul Carroll
Niamh Martin in action for the Tipperary Ladies Football team. Photo from Cahir Media via Canva.com.

Two changes have been made to the Tipperary senior ladies football team ahead of tomorrow’s relegation playoff semi-final.

Peter Creedon’s side play Waterford in Piltown with throw-in set for 2pm.

The Premier have made two changes to the team that lost to Cork, with Nora Martin and Emma O’Sullivan coming in for Sarah English and Katelyn Downey.


A win tomorrow would secure senior status for 2024 whilst the loser would have to play Cavan or Laois in a relegation final.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Kelly, L Spillane, E Cronin; L Dillon, M Curley (capt.), C O’Dwyer; L Morrissey, Niamh Martin; C English, E Morrissey, Nora Martin; A McGuigan, E O’Sullivan, A Moloney.

Waterford: E O’Brien; C Murray, L Mulcahy, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, Karen McGrath (capt.); Á O’Neill, B McMaugh; K Hogan, A Fitzgerald, A Waring; K Murray, Kate McGrath, L McGregor.