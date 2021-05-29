Two changes to Tipperary team ahead of crucial Offaly game

David Power has named his side to play Offaly this afternoon in a crucial National Football League fixture in Tullamore at 3 o’clock.

Tipperary need to beat Offaly by three or more points to guarantee a semi-final place.

Tadhg Fitzgearld and Jack Kennedy replace Jason Lonergan and Philip Ryan in the starting fifteen from the team that beat Wicklow.





Michael O’Reilly lines out in goals with Alan Campbell, Jimmy Feehan and Tadhg Fitzgearld in the full-back line.

Colm O’Shaughnessy is at centre-back with Emmet Moloney and Paudie Feehan at either side whilst Steven O’Brien and Conal Kennedy are in Midfield.

Jack Kennedy is at centre-forward with Conor Bowe and Brian Fox on the wings.

Conor Sweeney captains the side from full-forward and has Colman Kennedy and Sean O’Connor either side of him.

County football board vice-chairman Fergal McDonnell says Clonmel’s Sean O’Connor has been a standout find for Tipp this year:

“To be honest, Sean O’Connor is kind of really staking his claim there now at the moment.

“He’s had two reasonably good first games, he’s a good strong target inside, he’s able to catch it or get the mark and score from the mark but he’s also contributing from play as well.

“That’s a positive, he’s a young player still learning the ropes and his first two opening games have been very positive so hopefully that trend continues with Sean.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Lane O Connor Chartered Certified Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisors, Fethard Road, Clonmel.