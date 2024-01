Tipperary GAA have passed on their condolences following the death of a former player.

Eamonn Keating from Clogheen passed away on Tuesday aged 89.

The Father Sheehys clubman played senior football for Tipperary from 1955-1961 and played midifeld in winning a county junior medal with Burncourt/Clogheen in 1960.





In a statement, Tipperary GAA described Eamonn as ‘a staunch supporter of the GAA all his life and in particular Tipperary football’.