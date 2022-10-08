Today’s Premier hurling results

The semi-finals of the premier intermediate hurling championship got underway today.

Gameplay between Burgess and Roscrea in Nenagh saw Roscrea walk away with a win on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-17.

In Cashel, the other semi-final saw Gortnahoe-Gleengoole defeat St. Mary’s 27-22.





Relegation Finals Results.

Éire Óg Annacarthy lost to Templederry Kenyons on a scoreline of 2-21 to 0-19 in Holycross.

In the premier intermidate relegation final, Carrick Swan were successful against Kiladangan in Templetuohy 1-18 to 0-17.

Meanwhile, the first two of this year’s county intermediate hurling quarter-finals also got underway today.

In Cashel, Drom-Inch beat Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-18 to 2-11.

Whilst in Nenagh, Lorrha defeated local rivals Borrisokane in extra time by just a point, the final score for the game was 26 points to 25 points.

There was also a pair of Junior A hurling county quarter-finals down for decision today.

In Boherlahan, Upperchurch-Drombane were triumphant against Moyle Rovers on a scoreline of 4-19 to 2-12.

In Fethard, Grangemockler-Ballyneale took the win from Thurles Sarsfields 1-21 to 0-18.