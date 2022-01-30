Tipp’s Murphy Crowe prepares for Rugby Sevens semi-final clash with England today

A Tipperary woman is impressing on the world stage in the HSBC Rugby Sevens Series in Seville.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe has scored seven tries so far in the tournament as Ireland have reached the semi-finals.

The Tipperary Town native scored a hat-trick of tries as Ireland beat Canada 36-12 in yesterday’s quarter-final, taking her 2022 tally to 18 tries, which is more than any other player in the world.





Amee-Leigh and her team now prepare for today’s semi-final with England, which gets underway at approximately 2.22pm Irish time.