There was more success for a Tipperary player in Australia today.

After Aishling Moloney’s hat-trick yesterday, her fellow Cahir native Aisling McCarthy had a big say in West Coast Eagles’ win earlier this afternoon.

Taking on Port Adelaide, the former Tipperary ladies footballer scored two goals to help her side to a 39-33 victory.





The win was the Perth sides’ first of the new season with McCarthy also recording one behind, 15 disposals and 4 marks in the victory.