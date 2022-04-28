Tipp’s Healy & Barron start for Munster’s URC clash with Cardiff

Two Tipperary men have been named to start for Munster in tomorrow’s URC clash with Cardiff.

Ben Healy has been given the nod ahead of Joey Carbery at outhalf, whilst Diarmuid Barron lines up in the front row.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side whilst Simon Zebo and Conor Murray also start.





Kick-off at the Musgrave Park is at 7.35pm on Friday evening.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Peter O’Mahony (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Joey Carbery, Shane Daly.