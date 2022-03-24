Tipperary’s Wall & Murphy Crowe named to start for Ireland’s Six Nations opener

Two Tipperary women will be lining out for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall starts in the back-row whilst Tipp Town speedster Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is on the wing.

Dorothy Wall makes her return to the squad following an injury that kept her out last year’s November Series.





Ireland take on Wales on Saturday at 4.45pm in the RDS in what will be head coach Greg McWilliams’ first game in charge.

Ireland:

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(23)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(6)

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(7)

11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(1)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(16)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(17)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(6)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(5)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(22)(Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(5)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(10)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(14)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18)

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(9)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15)