Tipperary’s Tobin & Mawdsley aiming to secure National titles today

Day Two of the National Championships continues today, with more local interest.

Tipperary’s Sean Tobin is among the favourites to claim a national title this afternoon.

The Clonmel AC man goes into the final of the Mens 5000m event with the fastest time all year among the field.





Tobin will be also be looking for world ranking points or an Olympic standard time as today’s race is his second last before qualification for Tokyo ends.

He takes the track at Morton Stadium in Santry at 5-past-3.

Athletics writer Cathal Dennehy says Olympic qualification for Sean is possible, but a tough ask:

“Right now Seán is, there are 42 places on offer at the Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 5000-metres, and if you take that it’s three per country limit, Seán is currently in 48th, so there is siz athletes ahead of him.

“He needs to overtake about six athletes, it’s a tough tough ask for Seán but I think it’s not beyond the realm of possibilities.

“He’s shown flickers of how good he is many times over the years.”

Elsewhere, Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley will also be gunning for gold, she’s in the women’s 400m final at quarter-to-5, after winning her heat last night.

A top two-finish for Sharlene should see her selected for the 4×400 metre mixed relay team for next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Mawdsley, along with Cork’s Phil Healy, were partners for the Ireland team which qualified Ireland for that event.

Cathal Dennehy believes Sharlene is in a good position to challenge Phil Healy for top honours in today’s 400 metre final:

“Now you would imagine, unless there is a big injury or a major under-performance, the team will likely stay what it was at that World Relays and Sharlene should earn her place.

“The big key for her is finishing in the top two but again, Sharlene running as well as she is at the age of 22, on the upward trajectory that she is, I don’t see any reason she won’t feel confident that she can have a proper crack at taking down Phil Healy, as tough as that will be.”

Tipperary Athletes in action today:

*Sharlene Mawdsley will compete in the 400m women’s final at 4.45pm whilst Seán Tobin will be in the 5000m men’s final at 3.05pm.

10.30

100m Men 100m Men

100m Men 1 T Valid Entry M Sean Carolan Nenagh Olympic A.C.

100m Men 1 T Valid Entry M Mark Ryan Nenagh Olympic A.C.

11.10

100m Women 100m Women

100m Women 1 T Valid Entry F Kate Bergin Moyne A.C.

11.40

5000m Women 5000m Women

5000m Women 1 T Valid Entry F Ciara O Neill Clonmel A.C.

13.00

3000m Junior 3000m Junior

3000m Junior 1 R Valid Entry F Siobhan Whelan Clonmel A.C.

14.00

5000m Sen Men 5000m Sen Men

5000m Sen Men 1 T Valid Entry M William Hughes Thurles Crokes A.C.

5000m Sen Men 1 T Valid Entry M Sean Tobin Clonmel A.C.

Discus Men Discus Men

Discus Men 1 F Valid Entry M Sean Carolan Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Discus Men 1 F Valid Entry M John Dwyer Templemore A.C.

Discus Men 1 F Valid Entry M Mark Tierney Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Discus Men 1 F Valid Entry M Darragh Miniter Nenagh Olympic A.C.

14.30

Pole Vault Men Pole Vault Men

Pole Vault Men 1 F Valid Entry M Mark Tierney Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Pole Vault Men 1 F Valid Entry M Ben Connolly Nenagh Olympic A.C.

16.00

Long Jump Men Long Jump Men

Long Jump Men 1 F Valid Entry M Darragh Miniter Nenagh Olympic A.C.

16.45

Weight for Distance 56lbs Weight for Distance 56lbs

Weight for Distance 56lbs 1 F Valid Entry M John Dwyer Templemore A.C.

17.50

4×100 Relay 4×100 Relay

4×100 Relay 1 T 4×100 Moyne Relay F Kate Bergin Moyne A.C.

4×100 Relay 1 T 4×100 Moyne Relay F Aisling Dwyer Moyne A.C.

4×100 Relay 1 T 4×100 Moyne Relay F Leona Maher Moyne A.C.

4×100 Relay 1 T 4×100 Moyne Relay F Aoife Dwyer Moyne A.C.