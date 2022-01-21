Tipperary’s O’Connor stars as UL brush aside TUS Midwest

UL had 31 points to spare over TUS Midwest in their Fitzgibbon Cup clash last night.

It was 5-14 to 0-05 at half time with the local derby eventually finishing 5-30 to 0-14.

Moyne/Templetouhy’s Gearoid O’Connor contributed 1-7 of the UL tally, while Bryan O’Mara of Holycross/Ballycahill and Loughmore’s Ciaran Connolly each notched up 2 points.





Kiladangan’s Billy Seymour was top scorer for TUS Midwest with 6 points while Kian O’Kelly from Kilruane MacDonaghs got on the scoreboard with a single point.

On Thursday afternoon, GMIT had a convincing win over Trinity College Dublin, winning on a final score of 3-26 to 1-8.

Portroe club man AJ Willis started at corner forward for GMIT, scoring a point, whilst Moyle Rovers’ Jack Holohan lined out at corner back for the Dublin side.