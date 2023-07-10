Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin defeats world number 9 Nathan Aspinall

By
Paul Carroll
-
Dylan Slevin. Photo from Dylan Slevin Facebook page. Via Canva.com.

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin recorded one of the biggest wins of his career so far this afternoon.

The Borrisokane man defeated World Number 9 and premier league player Nathan Aspinall in their Pro Tour clash.

Slevin defeated the Englishman 6-4 in round one of the Players Championship 15 event in Leicester.


The Tipp man then defeated Madars Razma 6-2 in the second round before defeating Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 in their last 32 bout.

However, Dylan’s day was ended in the last 156 with a 6-1 loss to world number 13 Joe Cullen.