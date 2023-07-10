Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin defeats world number 9 Nathan Aspinall

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin recorded one of the biggest wins of his career so far this afternoon.

The Borrisokane man defeated World Number 9 and premier league player Nathan Aspinall in their Pro Tour clash.

Slevin defeated the Englishman 6-4 in round one of the Players Championship 15 event in Leicester.





The Tipp man then defeated Madars Razma 6-2 in the second round before defeating Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 in their last 32 bout.

However, Dylan’s day was ended in the last 156 with a 6-1 loss to world number 13 Joe Cullen.