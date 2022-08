Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall in starting lineup for Japan test

Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall has been named to start for Ireland’s test match with Japan this weekend.

The Fethard native is in the back-row for Saturday’s contest as Greg McWilliams’ side are in Japan for a two test series.

The Irish starting fifteen includes four uncapped players in the back line, consisting of Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien.





Ireland take on Japan at 11am Irish time on Saturday at Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi City.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Japan Women, First Summer Test, Ecopa Stadium, Saturday, August 20, kick-off 7pm local time/11am Irish time):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*

12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(14)

11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(10)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)*

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(14)

1. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(22)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(11)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(27)(capt)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(9)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(15)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(19)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(5)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(4)

19. Taryn Schultzer (Saracens/Ulster)*

20. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(3)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(20)

22. Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*

23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(2).

*Denotes uncapped player