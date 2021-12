Tipperary’s Dorothy Wall was the recipient of two awards at today’s Rugby Players Ireland awards.

The Fethard native was named both women’s young player and women’s player of the year by her peers.

The 21-year-old flanker was a shining light in a disappointing year for the Irish women’s team.





She played in all three of Ireland’s Six Nation’s games, scoring tries in two games and is likely to be an important part of new head coach Greg McWilliams squad next Spring.