Tipperary unchanged ahead of Kilkenny clash

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Nowlan Park.

Manager Denis Kelly has named an unchanged team from the side that beat Wexford last weekend.

The Premier take on All-Ireland champions Kilkenny at 6pm in Nowlan Pak on Saturday evening.





Tipp have already qualified for the knockout stages but a win would see Tipperary top the group, giving them a chance at getting drawn straight to the semi-finals.

That draw, along with the quarter-final draws will be taking place after tomorrow’s game in Kilkenny.