All-Tipperary tie set for Munster Junior Cup quarter-finals

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Munster Junior Cup.

Three Tipperary teams are in the last eight in Clonmel Celtic, Peake Villa and St. Michaels.

The draw has pitted two of the Tipp teams against each other with St. Michael’s hosting Clonmel Celtic.





The winners of that game will play the winners of Togher Celtic and Avenue United in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Peake Villa have been drawn at home to Villa FC of Waterford with the winner to play either Castleview or Killarney Celtic in the semi-finals.

Quarter-finals are to be played on the weekend of February 4th with semi-final ties fixed for the weekend of February 25th.