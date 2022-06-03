Tipperary team named ahead of crucial Waterford clash

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s crucial All-Ireland senior championship tie with Waterford.

Bill Mullaney has made two changes to the team that drew with Dublin last weekend with Niamh Treacy and Ereena Fryday coming in to the starting fifteen.

The team lines out with Áine Slattery in goals with a full-back line of Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Emer Loughman.





Aoife McGrath is at centre-back with Ciardha Maher and Mairead Eviston on the wings whilst Ereena Fryday and Caoimhe Maher partner in midfield.

A new look half-forward line consists of Clodagh McIntyre, Grace O’Brien and Niamh Treacy.

Cáit Devane lines out at full-forward with Nicole Walsh and Eimear McGrath in the corners.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm in Semple Stadium.