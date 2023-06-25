Tipperary senior and junior sides progress to All-Ireland knockout stages following successful Saturday

The Tipperary senior camogie team are into the knockout stages of the All-Ireladn senior camogie championship.

Denis Kelly’s side made it two wins from two, defeating Wexford in Bellefield ona final score of 3-15 to 0-12.

The Premier’s goals came from Cáit Devane, Teresa Ryan and Roisín Howard.





The win means Tipperary will progress to the knockout stages, but will look to top the group when they face Kilkenny next Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary premier junior camogie side are also through to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland Premier Junior championship.

Three first half goals from Jean Kelly saw David Sullivan’s side defeat Cavan in Breffni Park on a full-time score of 3-14 to 1-09.

The hattrick from Kelly adds to the five goals she scored against Wicklow in round one.