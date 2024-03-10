Tipperary suffer first loss of the league to Limerick

Tipperary suffered their first loss of this year’s National Hurling League last night.

Liam Cahill’s side were beaten by Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on a full-time score of 0-26 to 3-16.

Goals from Jason Forde, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Jake Morris weren’t enough to see the Premier beat Limerick.





Speaking on full-time, hurling analyst Cian Treacy says there is positives to take from Tipp’s performance:

“It’s a fair performance from Tipperary.

“Look, we are disappointed to lose by a point but I think there is massive positives for Liam Cahill going forward, for the rest of this league campaign, going to Belfast next week but particularly for championship.

“They know they can go toe-to-toe with this Limerick team, they know that in many aspects of the game they are growing, physically we are developing, we are developing a stronger panel and I think there’s massive positives.

“We’re not in the habit in Tipperary of taking moral victories but we are starting to really push this Limerick team.”