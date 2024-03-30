Tipperary one step away from first league final appearance since 2009

The Tipperary senior camogie team are looking to book a spot in the Division 1A final this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side travel to Cusack Park in Ennis to take on Clare with throw-in set for 2pm.

After losing their opening round game to Waterford, the Premier have won three games in a row and a draw against a winless Clare team would be enough to see Tipp into a first league final since 2009.





Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Tipp manager Denis Kelly says there’s plenty of motivation for today’s game:

“It’s fifteen years since Tipperary camogie were in the league final so that’s a long time.

“We’ll take Clare very seriously, you’ll never find it easy to beat them so we will have to go down with our heads screwed on for that game in Cusack Park.

“It’s a great chance to get to that final and whoever comes through on the other side it’ll be a big challenge if we can get there.

“It’s penciled in for Croke Park so hopefully that’ll go ahead if we can get through so yeah it would be a big day out and a good dress rehearsal for championship if we can get through.”