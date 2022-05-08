Tipperary out of Munster camogie championship following semi-final replay loss to Clare

Tipperary have suffered defeat in the Munster senior camogie championship.

Bill Mullaney’s side were beaten by Clare in their semi-final replay in the Gaelic Grounds on a final score of 1-11 to 0-10.

Cáit Devane had a penalty saved by Clare keeper Doireann Murphy in the first half and the Premier went in 0-07 to 0-06 down at half-time.





Clare’s Lorna McNamara broke through for a goal in the 41st minute which gave Clare the momentum to take the victory.

They take on Cork in the Munster final next weekend whilst Tipp begin their All-Ireland championship campaign in two weeks time where they will play Clare once again.