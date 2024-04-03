Tipperary minor hurling team named ahead of Munster opener

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of Thursday’s Munster championship opener against Cork.

James Woodlock’s side line out with Evan Sherlock in gals behind a full back line of captain Cathal O’Reilly, Toby Corbett and Shane Ryan.

Jake Donelan Houlihan and Patrick Ryan are on the wings with Owen O’Dwyer at centre back whilst Kieran Rossiter and Killian Cantwell partner in midfield.





Euan Murray starts at centre forward with Adam Ryan and Billy O’Brien on the wings whilst the full forward line consists of Eoghan Doughan, Stefan Tobin and Cillian Minogue.

Throw-in on Thursday is at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium and you can hear live updates throughout the game on Tipp FM.

This year’s Munster minor hurling championship will see the top two teams go into the Munster final whilst the teams who finish the round robin in third and fourth go into the All-Ireland series.

Tipperary squad to play Cork:

Cork squad to play Tipperary:

1. Josh Goulding, Glen Rovers

2. Keenan Harrington, Ballinhassig

3. Cian Denis O Connor, Millstreet

4. Liam Kelleher, Douglas, Captain

5. Kevin Beechinor, Eire Og

6. Conor Noonan, Kanturk

7. Dean Cosgrave, Courcey Rovers

8. Oisin O’Connell, Carrigaline, Vice-Captain

9. Jack Hegarty, Ballinora

10. Michael Brosnan, Glen Rovers

11. Mark O’Brien, Douglas

12. Luke Murphy, Barryroe

13. Adam Lee, Cloyne

14. Joe Twohig, Valley Rovers

15. Cormac Deane, Killeagh

16. Adam Lee, Carrigtwohill

17. Rian O’Riordan, Blackrock

18. David Enright, Inniscara

19 John Murphy, Mallow

20. Cathal Lowney, Tracton

21. Jack O’Brien, Douglas

22. Leo Hennessy, Ballymartle

23. Peter Barrett, Midleton

24. Fionn Lardner, Fermoy