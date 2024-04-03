Tipperary minor hurling team named ahead of Munster opener

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of Thursday’s Munster championship opener against Cork.
James Woodlock’s side line out with Evan Sherlock in gals behind a full back line of captain Cathal O’Reilly, Toby Corbett and Shane Ryan.
Jake Donelan Houlihan and Patrick Ryan are on the wings with Owen O’Dwyer at centre back whilst Kieran Rossiter and Killian Cantwell partner in midfield.
Euan Murray starts at centre forward with Adam Ryan and Billy O’Brien on the wings whilst the full forward line consists of Eoghan Doughan, Stefan Tobin and Cillian Minogue.
Throw-in on Thursday is at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium and you can hear live updates throughout the game on Tipp FM.
This year’s Munster minor hurling championship will see the top two teams go into the Munster final whilst the teams who finish the round robin in third and fourth go into the All-Ireland series.
Tipperary squad to play Cork:
Cork squad to play Tipperary:
1. Josh Goulding, Glen Rovers
2. Keenan Harrington, Ballinhassig
3. Cian Denis O Connor, Millstreet
4. Liam Kelleher, Douglas, Captain
5. Kevin Beechinor, Eire Og
6. Conor Noonan, Kanturk
7. Dean Cosgrave, Courcey Rovers
8. Oisin O’Connell, Carrigaline, Vice-Captain
9. Jack Hegarty, Ballinora
10. Michael Brosnan, Glen Rovers
11. Mark O’Brien, Douglas
12. Luke Murphy, Barryroe
13. Adam Lee, Cloyne
14. Joe Twohig, Valley Rovers
15. Cormac Deane, Killeagh
16. Adam Lee, Carrigtwohill
17. Rian O’Riordan, Blackrock
18. David Enright, Inniscara
19 John Murphy, Mallow
20. Cathal Lowney, Tracton
21. Jack O’Brien, Douglas
22. Leo Hennessy, Ballymartle
23. Peter Barrett, Midleton
24. Fionn Lardner, Fermoy