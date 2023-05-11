Tipperary minor footballers aiming to retain Darryl Darcy Cup this evening

By
Paul Carroll
-
Photo from Kevin Hanly via Canva.com.

The Tipperary minor footballers are looking to defend their Darryl Darcy Cup crown this evening.

John McNamara’s side travel to Mallow for this year’s decider to play Limerick, with throw-in set for 7pm.

Both sides qualified for today’s final after finishing first and second in Phase 1, which is a group consisting of Tipperary, Clare, Waterford and Limerick.


The Premier won all three of their round robin games so far, including a seven-point win over Limerick in round 1.

The winners tonight will play the losers of Cork and Kerry in the semi-finals whilst tonight’s losers will play the winner of Cork and Kerry in the last four.

Tipperary squad to play Limerick:

Capture