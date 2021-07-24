Tipperary looking to build momentum against Limerick tomorrow

Tipperary’s senior camogie side will be hoping to build more momentum this weekend in their efforts to advance in the All-Ireland Championship.

After an impressive win against Offaly last weekend, Tipp face Limerick in Nenagh tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon at 2pm.

It’s a game that Limerick can’t afford to lose in the four-team group, after a surprising loss to Wexford last weekend.





A win for Tipp would all but guarantee a place in the knockout stages, as they look to make a breakthrough after three All-Ireland semi final exits in a row.

Tipperary coach Denis Kelly says the three group games are a good chance to build confidence:

“It’s game by game, we’re not looking to All-Ireland quarter-finals or semi-finals or anything like that, it’s just one game after the other.

“Contrary to some of the teams that were beaten during the week, we’re getting a good run at it, we’re getting three weekends in a row, we know we have three games.

“It’s a great chance to build momentum for later on in the year but you have to win each game and that’s what we’re setting out to do on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the Tipperary Intermediate team get their All-Ireland championship campaign underway today.

Cian Treacy’s side are in Lixnaw to play Kerry at 5pm.