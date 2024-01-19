Tipperary ladies football team named ahead of league opener

The Tipperary ladies football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Division 2 league opener.

Peter Creedon’s side travel to Lackan to play Cavan with throw-in set for 2pm.

The sides met last year in Fethard town Park in the league, with the Premier running out 3-13 to 0-10 winners.





All three returning AFLW stars are named to start for the Premier with Niamh Martin in the half-back line whilst Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy are in the full forward line.

The teams for Sunday are as follows:

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; K Downey, L Spillane, E Cronin, N Martin, M Curley (capt.), N Towey; L Morrissey, E McCarthy; S Morrissey, A McGuigan, C Dwyer; A.R. Kennedy, E Morrissey, A Moloney.

Cavan: E Baugh; N Briody, Á Brady (capt.), L Crowe, H Gilsenan, R Dolan, R Gilsenan; Á Smith, C Halpin; Z Fay, S McCabe, D McCaffrey; C Charters, N McCorry, A Doughty.