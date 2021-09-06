Tipperary ladies football board release statement following Declan Carr’s departure

The Tipperary Ladies Football board have released a statement following the departure of senior manager Declan Carr.

Carr announced he would be stepping down on Saturday evening, following just one season in charge.

The Holycross/Ballycahill clubman experienced a difficult term in charge, avoiding relegation from the senior championship with a victory over Tyrone in the relegation final.





In a statement, the board thanked Declan and his management team for their hard work, time and commitment over the season and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

The senior ladies football manager position adds to the list of vacant inter county roles in the Premier, with the senior and under 20 hurling roles still unoccupied..

Tipperary Ladies Football statement:

“Tipperary Ladies Football would like to sincerely thank Declan Carr and his management team for all their hard work, time and commitment to our Senior Ladies team over the past season.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to wish Declan and all involved in his management team the very best in their future endeavours.”