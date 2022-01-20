Further Tipperary involvement in today’s Fitzgibbon Cup action

Fitzgibbon cup action continues today with plenty of Tipperary involvement.

Two games take place, with GMIT taking on Trinity College Dublin first up at 2pm.

Portoe’s AJ Willis is a panel member for GMIT whilst Burgess native Jack Boland and Moyle Rovers club man Jack Holohan are part of the Dublin outfit.





The other game today will have a large cohort of players from the Premier county as UL take on TUS Midwest at 7pm in UL this evening.

Tipp panelist Gearoid O’Connor of Moyne/Templetouhy joins Loughmore’s Ciaran Connolly and Moneygall’s Joe Fogarty in UL colours whilst the 14 Tipperary players named in the TUS Midwest provisional squad includes Alan Tynan, Kian O’Kelly and Billy Seymour.