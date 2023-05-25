Tipperary GAA to appeal proposed ban against Liam Cahill

Tipperary GAA are appealing the proposed ban against senior hurling manager Liam Cahill.

Cahill was shown a red card at the end of Sunday’s draw with Limerick in the Munster senior hurling championship.

The CCCC has proposed a four week suspension plus a one match ban which would see the Ballingarry club man miss out on Sunday’s game against Waterford and a potential Munster final if the Premier were to reach it.





Tipperary GAA are appealing the ban in Dublin this evening and PRO Jonathan Cullen says it would be a very serious sanction to get if it is upheld:

“Liam wouldn’t be able to have any input or contact with any team ahead of the game next weekend and if we were successful then ahead of a Munster final so it’s a very serious sanction to get if it was imposed.

“Everybody in Tipperary would hope for a positive outcome from this.

“There is a number of areas that the county board have examined and Liam as well and they’ll go to Dublin tonight and put their case forward to the Hearings Committee and hopefully it will be a positive outcome.”