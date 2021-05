Tipperary have been beaten by Offaly in the National Football League.

Having led by a point at half-time, David Power’s men lost out by five points on a score line of 1-17 to 1-12 in Tullamore.

Tipperary will now play Longford in a relegation play-off, with the loser of that tie being relegated to Division Four.





That game is scheduled to take place in two weeks time and a toss will take place to see who has home advantage for that game,