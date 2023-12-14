Tipperary clubs receive over €200k funding from Munster & Central Council

Over 20 GAA clubs in Tipperary have been approved for funding from the Munster Council.

In total, €208,387 was allocated to the county of the €1.6 million Club Development Grant Fund allocated to Munster counties from the Munster Council in conjunction with the Central Council.

These funds will cover capital grant works in clubs in Munster for 2022 & 2023..





23 GAA clubs along with two schools received funding following the announcement from Munster GAA, with Ballyporeen receiving the most money at €20,490 whilst both Portroe and Upperchurch-Drombane received €20,000 each.

Munster GAA Chairman and Tipperary native Ger Ryan said “I am delighted to announce the awarding of €1.6 million in grants supporting 260 development projects throughout Munster.

“These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with Clubs investing over €19 million in upgrading their facilities.

“This level of expenditure is testament to the strength of the GAA in the Province and reflects the impressive vision of our Clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike.”

He added “The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year.

“We are very fortunate to have such loyal support in the Province, and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the Clubs and Schools.”

The Council approved the following allocations for each of the Munster counties:

Here is the funding allocated to clubs in Tipperary: