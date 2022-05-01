Tipperary and Clare will have to do it again as Munster camogie semi-final ends in a draw

Tipperary and Clare will have to do it all again in the Munster senior camogie championship.

That’s after the two sides finished level in their semi-final tie in Semple Stadium on a full-time score of Tipperary 1-16 Clare 2-13.

Clare led by a point in injury time with Tipp joint captain Grace O’Brien salvaging a draw for the Premier.





The goal for Bill Mullaney’s side came in the 12th minute of the game, with Burgess/Duharra’s Jenny Grace firing to the back of the net.

A date for a replay is to be confirmed, as the Munster final was set to be the curtain raiser for next weekend’s senior hurling clash between Tipperary and Limerick.