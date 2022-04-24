Tipperary suffer 8-point defeat to Clare in Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Tipperary have been beaten by Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Colm Bonnar’s side lost out in Semple Stadium on a final score of 3-21 to 2-16.

A slow first half saw the Premier down 3-11 to 0-07 at half-time whilst second half goals from Ger Browne and Barry Heffernan did little to overturn the deficit.





Losses to Waterford and Clare means Tipp will have to beat Limerick and Cork to have any chance of progressing to the All-Ireland championship.

Colm Bonnar’s men travel to Limerick on May 8th in their third round tie.