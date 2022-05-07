Tipperary camogie team named for Munster semi-final replay

There’s two changes to the Tipperary senior camogie team for their Munster semi-final replay with Clare tomorrow afternoon.

Bill Mullaney has given starts to Ciara Brennan and Nicole Walsh for Sunday’s 11.30am start in the Gaelic Grounds.

The team lines out with Áine Slattery in goals whilst Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Eimear Loughman are in the full-back line.





Ciardha Maher, Courtney Ryan and Ciara Brennan are in the half-back line whilst Grace O’Brien and Nicole Walsh are in midfield.

Roisin Howard is at centre forward whilst Jenny Grace and Casey Hennessy start on the wings.

The full-forward line consists of Claire Hogan, Cáit Devane and Clodagh McIntyre.

Action gets underway tomorrow at 11.30am and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Cahir Credit Union.

Tipperary squad for Clare game: