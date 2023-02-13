Tipperary camogie announce renewed sponsorship with Alpha Drives

Tipperary camogie have announced an extension to their sponsorship agreement with Alpha Drives.

Alpha Drives, who became the adult team sponsor in 2022 will now expand their sponsorship to every county team in Tipperary to include all the underage development squads.

This is the first time ever that there has been a sole sponsor of all Tipperary County Camogie teams.





In addition to this, the original three-year sponsorship deal signed in 2022 has been extended to 2027.

A statement from Tipperary camogie continued:

Headquartered in Portlaoise, Alpha Drives Ltd. design and manufacture power distribution and motor control panels incorporating Siemens Automation and Drives plus Flender Mechanical Drive Systems. They deliver highly efficient solutions to industries throughout Ireland and Europe.

Managing Director of Alpha Drives Ltd and Tipperary native John Dwan said, “this agreement is as a result of the good partnership in 2022 and we see in Tipperary Camogie similar strategies to ourselves putting the right structures in place, development of their player pathway and facilities and planning for the future. We as a company wish them every success in their journey which we are delighted to be part of and providing extra support by sponsoring all the teams to ensure that they can continue to build on their current structures and achieve success from the county Seniors down”

Alpha Drives Ltd. recently completed the construction of a new modern 35,000 m2 space purpose-built premises. The new building allows Alpha Drives Ltd. to more than double the capacity for manufacturing and stock holding and has great potential for further growing their business with existing customers and attract new ones. The new investment is about future proofing their business and is a really important step in the development of Alpha Drives Ltd. and expansion for the future.

Likewise, the new sponsorship deal with Tipperary Camogie is also about future proofing the development and expansion of Tipperary Camogie. With a passion for sport within the company it was a natural step for Alpha Drives Ltd. to offer additional support to Tipperary Camogie. Alpha Drives Ltd. are a very progressive company who are building their brand across Ireland. Tipperary Camogie is also a progressive brand aiming to achieve future successes – so together it is a winning partnership.

County Board Treasurer Aine Kiely O’Donnell said that the ‘Alpha Drive Sponsorship Announcement is a first for Tipperary Camogie, sponsorship of all our County teams. John and all in Alpha Drives have been a great support in 2022 to Tipperary Camogie and this agreement gives us great confidence for the future. John and Alpha Drives Ltd drive for success is one we in Tipperary Camogie want to mirror. It was evident today from the tour of their new premises that Alpha Drives is built on passion hard work, strategy, design, investment and strong partnerships. Tipperary Camogie’s partnership with Alpha Drives gives us confidence and stability for our longer term team development and success. The Alpha Drives Ltd. Team Sponsorship is historic akin to that with MIC Thurles and St Joseph’s College Borrisoleigh centre of excellence. Tipperary Camogie County, Clubs and members and all in hurling circles will remember Alpha Drives Ltd as being the first company to give full support for our women committed to this great game and the first to fully support all our teams giving us every chance at success in the future’.