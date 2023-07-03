Tipp ladies to play Waterford in relegation semi-final

Tipperary have discovered their opponents for the All-Ireland senior ladies football relegation semi-final.

The Premier will take on Waterford in the playoff on Saturday July 15th at a neutral venue, with the venue to be decided.

Peter Creedon’s side suffered a disappointing defeat to Cork on Saturday last, which along with the loss to Galway the previous week summoned Tipp to the relegation battle.





A win for Tipperary against Waterford will secure senior status for 2024, however a loss will see Tipp play the losers of Cavan and Laois in the relegation final.