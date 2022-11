Thurles Sarsfields are out of the Munster Junior football championship.

The Tipperary champions lost their semi-final tie this afternoon against Cork side Kilmurry.

The final score in Templetuohy was Kilmurry 2-11 Thurles Sarsfields 0-12.





Kilmurry now go on to play David Clifford’s Fossa after the Kerry side beat Limerick’s Castlemahon in today’s other semi-final on a scoreline of 1-22 to 0-05.