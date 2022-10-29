Thurles Sarsfields crowned 2022 Junior A football county champions

Thurles Sarsfields are the 2022 Junior A county football champions.

That’s after they were victorious in last night’s decider under lights in Clonoulty.

The mid side were taking on Sean Treacys, with the final score being Thurles Sarsfields 1-09 Sean Treacys 0-08.





Sarsfields will go into the Tipperary intermediate football championship next year and have qualified for a Munster junior football quarter-final in two weeks time where they will play Liscannor of Clare.in a Clare venue on Saturday November 12th.