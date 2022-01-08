Thurles CBS win Tipp derby to reach Harty Cup semi-finals

Thurles CBS are into the Harty Cup semi-finals.

That’s after they beat Cashel Community School in today’s quarter-final in Boherlahan.

Thurles proved too strong for Cashel, winning on a final score of 3-16 to 0-13.





Thurles now progress to the semi-finals, joining Ardscoil Rís, who were 1-14 to 0-12 winners over Midleton CBS and St. Joseph’s Tulla who beat Cork’s CBC today on a full-time score 1-17 to 1-15.

The final last four spot is up for grabs next Wednesday, when Nenagh CBS take on De La Salle College in Bansha at 1pm.