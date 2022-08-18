Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore drawn into same group for Dr. Harty Cup

Two Tipperary schools have been drawn in the same group for this year’s Harty cup, following this afternoon’s draw.

Thurles CBS, who made it to last year’s semi-final, are in group B alongside Our Lady’s Templemore and Cork’s St. Francis College Rochestown and Pobalscoil Na Trionide Youghal.

Elsewhere, Nenagh CBS are in group A alongside De La Salle, Christian Brothers College and Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh.





Cashel Community School are in a group of three alongside last year’s Dean Ryan Cup finalists Ardscoil Rís and St. Flannan’s.

The draw was also made this afternoon for the Corn Uí Mhuirí, where there is one Tipperary school involved.

Highschool Clonmel are in Group D alongside Hamilton Highschool Bandon, Colaiste Chriost Riand Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown.

Dr. Harty Cup Draw:

Corn Uí Mhuirí Draw: