Today marks the return of the All Ireland Leagues with three Tipperary teams getting their seasons underway.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond and Cashel are both on the road for their season openers.

Nenagh travel to Limerick to play UL Bohemian whilst Cashel are away to Navan.





Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel welcome Midleton to Ardghaoithe.

All three games get underway at 2.30pm.